Country Club living in Huntersville! Stop by today to check out this stunner in the Birkdale Country Club neighborhood with views of the course from all rear windows. This large home has a generous 3-car garage with massive 2-space bonus area and media room above. On the main floor is a fully remodeled and gorgeous chef's kitchen with massive center island, stainless appliance package, and beautiful country white cabinetry with a contrasting island cabinet. There's also a formal living and formal dining area, in addition to the spacious family room and breakfast nook. Plenty of space to entertain and decorate. On the top floor, you will find a spacious main suite which has a great walk-in closet with custom built-ins, as well as a large private bath with separate tub and shower. Opposite the main suite, you will find two large secondary bedrooms with large closets, and a large hall bathroom to share. The opportunities here are endless, and this home is move-in ready. Stop by today!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
- Updated
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
- Updated
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.