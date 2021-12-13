 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

***Best and Final by 10am 12/13/21***This home will capture your attention as soon as you walk up to the front door. Brimming with style and modern elegance with high end upgrades, no details overlooked. Inside you’ll be charmed by the spacious open living/dining/kitchen area, features a desirable open layout w/wonderful flow and tons of charm. Stunning kitchen designed for gathering and entertaining around the grand center island with counter height seating. Three season porch off of the dining area. Also on the main floor you will find the primary bedroom with en suite and the office/study. The second floor features a large loft perfect for movie night. There are three additional bedrooms including a second primary bedroom complete with its own en suite. Home is complete with a CPI system w/cameras. Vermillion is more than a neighborhood, it's a community. Come experience its saltwater pool, playground, walking trails, numerous greenspaces, plus it's own restaurant and taproom!

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

