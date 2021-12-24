4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. The kitchen boasts generous counter space and a breakfast bar, making cooking and entertaining a delight. Flow into the living room featuring a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet, and sizable closets. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio, lush grass, and great potential for adding personal touches. Hurry, this won’t last long!