 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $580,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. The kitchen boasts generous counter space and a breakfast bar, making cooking and entertaining a delight. Flow into the living room featuring a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet, and sizable closets. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio, lush grass, and great potential for adding personal touches. Hurry, this won’t last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics