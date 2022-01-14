4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $585,000

Stunning 2 story home with 4 bed/ 4 full baths in the highly desirable community in Huntersville. This home boasts upgrades galore including new patio w/ firepit (2021), New exterior paint (2020), tankless water heater (2021), and MORE! Beautiful foyer with formal living & dining room greets you upon entry. It leads you to the grand family area accentuated with high ceilings, cozy fireplace, and elegant large windows. Nearby is the home's gourmet kitchen that features new Black S/S appliances and a gas line addition to the stove. Cozy enclosed sunroom and a guest bedroom are also available on the main floor. Upstairs, you'll find comfort in the primary suite featuring a luxurious en-suite bath, large walk-in closet, and a flex/ bonus room for multi uses. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are also on the second level. Do not forget to check out the fantastic fenced backyard with a matching playhouse, perfect for entertaining with family and friends. Coming soon!