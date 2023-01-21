4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $589,000

The neighborhood of Vermillion offers homeowners a private club-like lifestyle & is loaded w/amenities like 2 fresh water pools (one just steps away & visible from the house), a playground, a “town square” w/Harvey's Bar & Grill, a bottle shop called B Squared, + walking trails that will eventually connect to the downtown Huntersville greenway & more! This home is like-new & elegantly displays engineered wood floors thru-out the main level, upgraded bronzed fixtures, a true home office w/glass paneled French doors, formal dining, a two-tone gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, greige cabinets, white quartz countertops & an oversized island + eat-in area. The great rm has a gas fireplace & large windows making it bright w/natural light. Beautifully appointed bedrooms & the laundry are all upstairs. Primary has soaking tub, glass shower, double vanity & 2 closets. Two secondary bedrooms share a bath & the 4th bed/bonus rm has en-suite bathroom w/walk-in closet.