 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $589,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $589,000

The neighborhood of Vermillion offers homeowners a private club-like lifestyle & is loaded w/amenities like 2 fresh water pools (one just steps away & visible from the house), a playground, a “town square” w/Harvey's Bar & Grill, a bottle shop called B Squared, + walking trails that will eventually connect to the downtown Huntersville greenway & more! This home is like-new & elegantly displays engineered wood floors thru-out the main level, upgraded bronzed fixtures, a true home office w/glass paneled French doors, formal dining, a two-tone gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, greige cabinets, white quartz countertops & an oversized island + eat-in area. The great rm has a gas fireplace & large windows making it bright w/natural light. Beautifully appointed bedrooms & the laundry are all upstairs. Primary has soaking tub, glass shower, double vanity & 2 closets. Two secondary bedrooms share a bath & the 4th bed/bonus rm has en-suite bathroom w/walk-in closet.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best lake towns to live in

The best lake towns to live in

Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.