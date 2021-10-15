New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 4-bedroom/3.5 bath McDowell plan features the owner's bedroom on the main level, a spacious family room with fireplace, a designer kitchen with island and butler's pantry, plus a screened-in porch, a deck with stairs to the backyard, and a brick paver patio with fire pit. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a loft, an enclosed media room, a second laundry space, and 144 SF of finished storage. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, designer range hood and wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. Other 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, 9 foot ceilings on the second floor, a drop zone, and tray ceilings in the dining room and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $598,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefi…