4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

Welcome to your FULLY RENOVATED, turn key home located in Birkdale Village. Through the entry you will be immediately impressed by the tasteful upgrades in the open living space including beautiful blonde floors, an oversized gas fireplace, plantation shutters, all tied together with a fresh coat of Snowbound paint from baseboard to ceiling. The kitchen has been remodeled with a waterfall Quartz countertop, extended island, and professional grade Café appliances. Up stairs you have two guest rooms sharing a full bath and a massive bonus room for movie nights or just relaxing with the family. New floors running into the Primary bedroom as well as a beautiful new bath with a free standing tub and frameless shower. Out back you can enjoy time with all your guests on expansive deck and turf covered yard. Within walking distance or a quick bike ride to shops, restaurants, parks, and beautiful greenways. You aren't going to want to miss this house!