Come see this exquisite stunner in the highly sought-after Vermillion neighborhood! Great curb appeal with a covered rocking chair front porch. Over $60,000 in updates and improvements were made by the original owner! Gorgeous hardwood floors on most of the main, a Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Granite Island, Gas Cooktop and SS Appliances. Great room with Stone Fireplace! Large Private Office on main w/French Doors. Multi-Zone Speaker system through home! Owner's Suite on main level w/Tray Ceiling, leading to a Fabulous Ensuite Bathroom with Marble Tile Floors and Shower & Double Vanities. Large Walk-In Primary Closet W/Custom ClosetsbyDeign system $7500. Bonus Rm w/Newly added Theatre & Custom Built-in Wet Bar w/Quartz Countertops & Refrigerator Areas! Covered back patio and fully fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage w/Custom Epoxy Flooring!! Full Multi-Zone Irrigation & Fenced Yard Home Warr Included. Community already has one pool, but an additional pool is being built close by this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game fe…
Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresvil…
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.