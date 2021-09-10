4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $602,900

Don't miss this sought-after 2 story home sprawled in a 0.27-acre land in the Northstone subdivision located less than 10 minutes away from I-77! The open floorplan features excellent flooring and elegant walls covering the cozy living area that greets you upon entry. It then opens up to a beautiful gourmet kitchen accentuated with adequate space perfect for crafting your favorite meals, modern appliances, and excellent cabinetry for storage. This home offers a vast family area with access to the lovely wooden deck perfect for catering guests. Find the lavish primary suite upstairs that includes an elite bath and two separate closets. Also, 3 bedrooms with a shared bath are available nearby for your convenience! Hosting an event or outdoor gatherings in this home's vast backyard is purely fun for sure. See for yourself! Schedule your private tour now.