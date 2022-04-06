Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.