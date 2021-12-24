4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $612,000

Welcome home! You won’t want to leave this stunning 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom house in Huntersville. Picture evenings by the fireplace and mornings having coffee out on the patio in the backyard. Relax in your primary suite, complete with a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. Call today!