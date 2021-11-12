Spacious home on rare-find 1 acre in Huntersville! Great outdoor spaces, a deep lot & Owner's Suite on main make this a can't miss home! Newly rebuilt deck has gazebo w/screens & solar lights, or gather below on stamped concrete patio w/lighted wood feature wall. Front walk professionally landscaped. Newer HVAC (2020) plus all New LVP floors being installed in Foyer & DR, Kitch/Laundry + ALL Baths! 2 Sty Foyer opens to 2 Sty GR that's movie-night ready w/projector & 10' retract screen & sound sys. Eat-in kitchen has island & WI pantry. Lg Den framed by 3 picture windows under a soaring ceiling. Owner's Ste has feature wall & slider door into freshly painted bath w/2 walk-ins & His/Her vanities. Loft adds library/study space by 3 upper BRs-1 w/private bath! Plentiful storage from Laundry cabs, closets, a storage shed & garage w/built-ins & overhead racks. No HOA means no RV parking restrictions (w/30 amp hookup) & no fees! Pool/golf memberships avail at NorthStone right behind home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.