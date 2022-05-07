Don’t miss this like-new beauty in sought after Olmsted! A welcoming front porch leads to the foyer with a formal dining and flex room. Pass by the half bath, storage closet, laundry and custom built drop zone to access the 3 car tandem garage. The kitchen, living and breakfast area flow to make entertaining a breeze! The chef's kitchen has quartz countertops, gas stove, large island with a farmhouse sink and loads of space to prep and serve. A walk thru butler's pantry offers more cabinets and storage. The living room features a stone fireplace and computer nook and leads to the primary bedroom with spa bath. Second floor has a large loft with walk-in attic space for even more storage! Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. The third bedroom has direct access to a full size guest bath. Exterior upgrades include extended driveway, fully fenced backyard, extended patio with fireplace, landscaping and a backyard french drain for peace of mind. Truly a MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000
