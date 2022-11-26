 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,900

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,900

Beautiful basement home in Arrington with 4/5 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths! Downstairs features include an office, dining room, great room with corner fireplace, breakfast area and huge kitchen! kitchen has countless cabinets, a large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes the primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry room, and a nice sized bonus room or an extra bedroom. Unfinished Basement has 1,332 square feet and is ready to be finished. It has tall ceilings and is pre-wired and pre-plumed for a future kitchen and bath. Home includes custom painting and neutral colors. The lighting has been updated throughout the first floor. Home sits on a .39 acres and is treed in the back! The community includes a pool, clubhouse, playground, and sidewalks. Home is close to schools, soccer complex, restaurants, highways, and shops! Come enjoy everything that Huntersville has to offer and make this home yours today!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular