4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,900

Beautiful basement home in Arrington with 4/5 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths! Downstairs features include an office, dining room, great room with corner fireplace, breakfast area and huge kitchen! kitchen has countless cabinets, a large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes the primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry room, and a nice sized bonus room or an extra bedroom. Unfinished Basement has 1,332 square feet and is ready to be finished. It has tall ceilings and is pre-wired and pre-plumed for a future kitchen and bath. Home includes custom painting and neutral colors. The lighting has been updated throughout the first floor. Home sits on a .39 acres and is treed in the back! The community includes a pool, clubhouse, playground, and sidewalks. Home is close to schools, soccer complex, restaurants, highways, and shops! Come enjoy everything that Huntersville has to offer and make this home yours today!