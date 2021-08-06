4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

Beautifully updated Home, located on quiet cul de sac street, in exclusive Birkdale Grove community! Large, OPEN PLAN! Formal Living/Dining Room! 2 Story Great Room w/soaring ceilings & huge windows for plentiful natural light & stone, gas fireplace! Gourmet Kitchen offers granite counters, granite center island w/storage & seating, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, custom lighting including under cabinet & recessed, plenty of custom cabinetry for storage, walk in pantry & large breakfast area! Butler's Pantry w/granite, custom tile backsplash & custom cabinetry! Spacious Master suite on main level features tray ceiling w/recessed lighting & bay window, sitting area for amazing natural light! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Huge, Vaulted Bonus Room w/attic storage & custom recessed lighting, currently used as Bedroom! Home is tenant occupied and lease ends 9/30/21. Can close now and take over lease or can wait & close 10/1 at end of current lease.