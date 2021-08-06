Beautifully updated Home, located on quiet cul de sac street, in exclusive Birkdale Grove community! Large, OPEN PLAN! Formal Living/Dining Room! 2 Story Great Room w/soaring ceilings & huge windows for plentiful natural light & stone, gas fireplace! Gourmet Kitchen offers granite counters, granite center island w/storage & seating, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, custom lighting including under cabinet & recessed, plenty of custom cabinetry for storage, walk in pantry & large breakfast area! Butler's Pantry w/granite, custom tile backsplash & custom cabinetry! Spacious Master suite on main level features tray ceiling w/recessed lighting & bay window, sitting area for amazing natural light! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Huge, Vaulted Bonus Room w/attic storage & custom recessed lighting, currently used as Bedroom! Home is tenant occupied and lease ends 9/30/21. Can close now and take over lease or can wait & close 10/1 at end of current lease.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…
- Updated
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
Church starts women’s group