4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $655,000

Each new home comes with our smart home technology package called TechConnect and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Each new home comes with our smart home technology package called TechConnect and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.