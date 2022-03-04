 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

Magnificent residence! This is your chance to own a masterful ranch in the highly sought after neighborhood of Vermillion. Wonderfully unfolds past the foyer, and formal dining room into the open floor plan kitchen and great room with fireplace. The main floor displays amazing detail, including 10-foot ceilings, an office with coffered ceiling, the primary and en suite bathroom with an oversized walk-in closet. Casually dine in your large kitchen's breakfast nook, or take coffee from your three-season enclosed patio. The backyard is private and lush. You'll find the additional two bedrooms, two full baths, and a study down a private corridor off the great room. Upstairs features an over 700 square foot activity room, media room, or fitness center. This brilliant home leaves nothing to be desired.

