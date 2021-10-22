Stunning 4 Bedroom Full Brick Home in Birkdale Near Hole #9 On Golf Course! Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Tile Throughout! 2 Story Great Room w/Custom Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/High End Thermador Appliances, Built-In Fridge, Granite Counters, Eat-At Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash & Pantry, Breakfast Area Open to Kitchen, Elegant Dining Area w/Column Accents, Office w/French Doors, Primary Bedroom on Main Floor, Spa Like Primary Bath w/Soaking Tub, Double Extended Height Vanities & Walk-In Shower, Upstairs Catwalk Overlooking Great Room, Bedrooms 2 & 3 Share Jack-n-Jill Bath, Bedroom 4 w/Full Bath, Huge Bonus/Media Room, Large Deck w/Custom Built-In Seating, Beautifully Landscaped w/Lighting & Irrigation, Community Amenities Include; Club House, Golf Course, Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Playground. Excellent Location Within Walking Distance to Birkdale Village, Close to Restaurants, Shopping & I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $684,900
