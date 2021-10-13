4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $701,900

The Aurora plan features a luxurious first-floor owners suite with separate sitting area and maximum storage and organization areas throughout.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
A Mooresville woman is being sought in connection with snatching the purse of a 73-old woman and dragging her to the ground, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…
The unofficial results of the primary for the at-large seat of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners are in, with incumbent Gary West and challenger Mike Cabe advancing to the November election.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
