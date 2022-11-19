4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $715,000

NEW luxury home in Huntersville! This McDowell plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The primary suite is on the main level, along with the beautiful designer kitchen with butlers pantry, family room with fireplace, and dining room with tray ceiling. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a loft, a media room, and 144 SF of finished storage. The kitchen features white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and a wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. Enjoy outdoor living on the screened porch and brick paver patio with fire pit. Additional upgrades include a luxury shower in the primary bath, a tankless hot water heater, a large drop zone, and metal balusters with composite treads. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, completion dates are subject to change.