4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $739,900

The Fieldcrest plan features a rear wraparound outdoor living area to maximize your entertainment space.. A spacious second floor features a large owners retreat with inviting sitting area and split vanities, optional secondary laundry, large game room, hallway, and three additional bedrooms.

