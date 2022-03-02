 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $750,000

MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous Shea Home in the Beckett neighborhood. This stunning Brick & Stone home shows like a model ~ TONS of upgrades! Beautiful open floor plan w/ wide-plank hardwood floors, detailed moldings & plantation shutters throughout! Gourmet Kitchen features 42" cabinets with granite, tumbled stone backsplash, gas range, SS appliances and walk in pantry with wood shelving! 6 person Breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining! Vaulted ceilings in Great Rm w/ two stone gas fireplaces!! Elegant Dining Room and Library/Office! Laundry/Mud room features cabinets and quartz countertops! MAIN LEVEL Owner's suite has tray ceilings - ensuite features TWO CLOSETS, TWO sinks, garden tub and stand alone shower. Upstairs opens up to LOFT w/ built in desks! Media Room has double french doors & a mini kitchen! Large Bonus Room! 3 spacious BRs and 2 full baths! Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the back deck and spacious backyard! Quick walk to neighborhood pool & clubhouse! A MUST SEE!

