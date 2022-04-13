4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $750,000

***Multiple offers received***Offers submitted during coming soon are being considered***This gorgeous all-brick home in highly sought-after Birkdale will surely impress! Over 4,000 square feet and nearly a half acre! From the sprawling front yard to the beautifully wooded and private backyard this flat, well manicured lot will grab you before you even get inside! Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, which includes the primary bedroom suite with updated, luxurious bath and custom closets. Large, beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen includes a lovely wine bar and opens to a bright, spacious living area for friends and family to gather. Head out to the the large deck overlooking the fenced backyard to enjoy plenty of outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Meticulously maintained and loved, this home displays a wonderful attention to detail nestled within a community abundant with amenities and nearby conveniences. A fabulous place to call "Home"!