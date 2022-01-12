 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $754,900

The Fieldcrest plan features a rear wraparound outdoor living area to maximize your entertainment space.. A spacious second floor features a large owners retreat with inviting sitting area and split vanities, optional secondary laundry, large game room, hallway, and three additional bedrooms.

