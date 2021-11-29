4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $789,900

Under construction, ready December 2021. Fall in love with this new, beautiful Modern Farm House w/black windows in the front of the home, by Charlotte’s locally owned, and nationally recognized luxury homebuilder. Located in Huntson Reserve, Huntersville’s luxury boutique community, where walkability, gorgeous landscaping, pocket parks and privacy are the hallmarks. A light filled, open floor plan, with a large kitchen, & 8’ island. Dining flows from the kitchen to the large covered outdoor room, creating the best in indoor/outdoor living. Home Management, walk-in pantry & a private guest suite with full bath/shower, complete the 1st floor. Escape to the gracious owner’s suite upstairs, with a spa inspired bath, showcasing gorgeous tile. The 2nd floor also boasts a large bonus room, 2 bedrooms, each with in-suite baths and walk-in closets. Private and upgraded lush landscaping with a black aluminum fence create the ultimate oasis.