Ready to start construction and the best of all, still time for your personal design choices. The Hermosa features a light filled, open floor plan, with a large Kitchen, with an 8’ island. Dining flows from the Kitchen to the large covered outdoor area, creating the best indoor/outdoor living. Home management area, walk-in Pantry & a private Guest Suite with full bath/shower complete the 1st floor. Escape to the gracious Owner’s Suite upstairs, with a spa-inspired bath, showcasing design patterned tile. The 2nd floor also boasts a large Bonus Room, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Private and lush landscaping with 4 sides irrigation create the ultimate oasis.