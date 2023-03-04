Ready to start construction and the best of all, still time for your personal design choices. The Hermosa features a light filled, open floor plan, with a large Kitchen, with an 8’ island. Dining flows from the Kitchen to the large covered outdoor area, creating the best indoor/outdoor living. Home management area, walk-in Pantry & a private Guest Suite with full bath/shower complete the 1st floor. Escape to the gracious Owner’s Suite upstairs, with a spa-inspired bath, showcasing design patterned tile. The 2nd floor also boasts a large Bonus Room, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Private and lush landscaping with 4 sides irrigation create the ultimate oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $804,195
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
A Mooresville man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.