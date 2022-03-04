4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $805,900

We asked our homeowners what they loved in their home and what they would change.we took these ideas and designed the Coronado. An amazing home that lives so large downstairs because the owner's suite is up. Plus, the downstairs features a surprise extra guest suite, along with separate study. Live different, live fully, live inspired. The Coronado is designed so everyday you'll wake up and say, "Wow, I love this home." Tour a decorated model home of the Coronado at Arden Mill.