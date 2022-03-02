4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $896,900

Discover a home of delightful surprises, from wow open living encompassing the width of your home and flooded with sunlight to privacy for all 4 bedrooms, to surprise spaces that flex with your family's needs, to a garage that fits 3 cars plus more. The Creative Work Zone is an office, art studio, library or child's playroom. The Gallery is an architectural gem, perfect for a bar, art gallery or library. Got to have the Do Room for a child's work zone, home management office, or crafts room. How will the Tiburon change the way you live? Tour a decorated model home of the Tiburon at Arden Mill.
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
On Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump sat down with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for an extended interview, touching on topics like the current situation between Russia and Ukraine. Here's that and more trending topics.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
The Mooresville Performing Arts Center was full of hustle and bustle, chatter, adjusting costumes, and the warming up of instruments as the Mo…
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
The research, carried out by scientists from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute, combines human genomes from a variety of sources to better understand human history and evolution.