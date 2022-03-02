 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $896,900

Discover a home of delightful surprises, from wow open living encompassing the width of your home and flooded with sunlight to privacy for all 4 bedrooms, to surprise spaces that flex with your family's needs, to a garage that fits 3 cars plus more. The Creative Work Zone is an office, art studio, library or child's playroom. The Gallery is an architectural gem, perfect for a bar, art gallery or library. Got to have the Do Room for a child's work zone, home management office, or crafts room. How will the Tiburon change the way you live? Tour a decorated model home of the Tiburon at Arden Mill.

