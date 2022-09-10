4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $899,000

Charming Farmhouse style home in the desirable Huntson Reserve neighborhood in Huntersville. This gorgeous Classica home boasts an open, transitional floorplan with over 3700 heated sq. feet and designer upgrades throughout. Beautiful 6.5" hickory hardwoods greet you the moment you enter the home and wainscoting lines the entry hall. There is a guest suite on the main level as well as a flex space that would make a perfect home office. Stunning, gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, Caesarstone quartz countertops, gas cooktop, herringbone tile backsplash, and floor to ceiling cabinets. Entertaining is effortless with the kitchen flowing seamlessly into the living room, dining area and out onto the wonderful screened in back porch. The thoughtful design continues on the upper level with the magazine worthy owners retreat, awesome loft area and spacious secondary bedrooms with en suites. Ideally located near Birkdale Village and I-77. Why wait to build when you can buy this today!