 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $929,900

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $929,900

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $929,900

This home will be completed in April 2022. The Balboa features a private guest room/bath, along with separate powder room and study/formal dining downstairs. The chef’s kitchen, open dining and oversized great room share connectivity, and spill out to the 23’ private covered outdoor room, making outdoor dining and entertaining a dream. Gracious Owner’s Suite down, with a spa inspired Owner’s Bath. Upstairs includes a large open Bonus Room, with 2 bedrooms and in-suite baths. The Flex Room is perfect for a second home office. The huge walk in storage is a surprise. The private and lush landscaped yard creates the ultimate oasis. Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater and expanded two car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics