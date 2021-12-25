4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $929,900

This home will be completed in April 2022. The Balboa features a private guest room/bath, along with separate powder room and study/formal dining downstairs. The chef’s kitchen, open dining and oversized great room share connectivity, and spill out to the 23’ private covered outdoor room, making outdoor dining and entertaining a dream. Gracious Owner’s Suite down, with a spa inspired Owner’s Bath. Upstairs includes a large open Bonus Room, with 2 bedrooms and in-suite baths. The Flex Room is perfect for a second home office. The huge walk in storage is a surprise. The private and lush landscaped yard creates the ultimate oasis. Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater and expanded two car garage.