Look no further...truly a dream come true in the gated Pinnacle Ridge Community. This stunning home was meticulously designed, built & maintained. Situated on 2.22 acres this private estate will impress the most discerning buyer. Exquisite ceilings & built-ins with Custom accents throughout will captivate you from the front entry. The open floor plan, tall ceilings & lots of natural lighting make this home a delight. The Gourmet Kitchen features a huge center island gorgeous quartz counters, GE Monogram commercial appliances, a pellet ice maker, & gorgeous back splash tiles. The first floor Primary Bedroom is fit for a king or queen with luxurious bathroom & a huge closet with fabulous built-ins. Entertaining is a snap on the screen porch featuring beamed cathedral ceiling, wood plank designed cement floor, built in grill & a gorgeous stone fireplace. The 3000 sq ft lower level is unfinished with 75% of work complete + a 5th garage for storage. See Special features list for the extras.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $1,450,000
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek re-election next year to represent the town’s Ward 3…
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
Plans are moving forward to re-district the town’s four voting wards after 2020 U.S. Census results showed a 50 percent growth in Mooresville’…
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…