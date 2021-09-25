4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $1,450,000

Look no further...truly a dream come true in the gated Pinnacle Ridge Community. This stunning home was meticulously designed, built & maintained. Situated on 2.22 acres this private estate will impress the most discerning buyer. Exquisite ceilings & built-ins with Custom accents throughout will captivate you from the front entry. The open floor plan, tall ceilings & lots of natural lighting make this home a delight. The Gourmet Kitchen features a huge center island gorgeous quartz counters, GE Monogram commercial appliances, a pellet ice maker, & gorgeous back splash tiles. The first floor Primary Bedroom is fit for a king or queen with luxurious bathroom & a huge closet with fabulous built-ins. Entertaining is a snap on the screen porch featuring beamed cathedral ceiling, wood plank designed cement floor, built in grill & a gorgeous stone fireplace. The 3000 sq ft lower level is unfinished with 75% of work complete + a 5th garage for storage. See Special features list for the extras.