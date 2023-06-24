Incredible custom home in sought-after gated community of Pinnacle Ridge in Iron Station, NC. No expense spared in design or build! Privacy plus enjoy views of grazing horses right from your breakfast table or deck. Master Suite on Main level w/ exquisite Spa-like master bath w/ zero-entry wet room offering a freestanding jetted tub, multiple shower heads, heated floors. Hickory wood floors throughout most living areas. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Additional 2nd floor room w/ closet could be your 5th bedroom. Rare India-sourced Granite countertops. Multi-zone HVAC. 1.12 acre lot with plenty of room to design and build your dream pool! Conveniently located just minutes from Hwy 16 bypass. Short drive to Mooresville, Charlotte, Huntersville. Minutes to 485 and Airport.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $1,799,999
