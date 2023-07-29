Welcome home to this beautiful, like new (2020) property in the highly sought after Farm at Ingleside neighborhood! This resort style neighborhood is in a prime location right next to Trilogy neighborhood. This home gives you full access to the clubhouse, resort style pool, splash pad, playground, and fitness center. Truly relaxing living!!! The home itself has a large, open floor plan with plenty of room for cooking and entertaining. There is a bedroom on the main level with access to a full bathroom making the possibilities endless! It would make a perfect guest room or office. The kitchen has high end, stainless steel appliances and oversized island with plenty of room for seating. Right outside the back door is a lovely covered patio overlooking the backyard. This is an entertainers dream home!! There is a $50 a month residents benefits package (tons of benefits including pest control!)
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $3,000
