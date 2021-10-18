New Phase Fall 2021 for those 55 and older. Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton at The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new homes thoughtfully designed and geared toward the active adult, offering low-maintenance living. This community is designed to be your private retreat while surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is also just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette, fitness center, a zero-entry pool, future walking trails, pickleball and bocce. This active living new community will offer a wide range of ranch floor plans with an optional 2nd floor to meet your needs. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many are seeking this new hidden gem. With the time youll save with your low-maintenance yard, you can pursue virtually any activity that comes to mind.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $384,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.