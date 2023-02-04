You'll be impressed with this immaculate open Claiborne ranch plan. Many features include granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths, extensive moldings, durable Revwood flooring throughout great room, kitchen and dining area. Stainless appliances and gas range in kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. Split floor plan with spacious primary bedroom suite includes tray ceiling and fan, elegant bath w/ double sink vanity, garden tub w/ sep shower and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms including full bath w/ walk-in tub/shower", relaxing screened porch, Sep. laundry room, finished garage w/ electric opener, pull down attic stairs, tankless instant hot water heater, irrigation system. Enjoy the Clubhouse close-by with 24 hour fitness, meeting rooms, large pool, playground, and walking trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $435,000
