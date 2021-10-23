4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $440,000

This brand new construction home includes builder warranty and fixes at one year! Welcome home to Denver's hottest new community, The Farm at Ingleside! This community includes a large club house with activity rooms, large pool, 24 hour fitness, playground and walking trails. This Arlington floor plan boasts stunning granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range in the kitchen; extensive moldings throughout the home; RevWood floors in the entry hall, family room, dining and kitchen; granite in all baths; rear covered porch; On Demand Tankless water heater; large bedrooms; a large family bonus; incredible walk-in attic that could be an additional bonus in the future; lots of oversized closets; and a beautiful view in the backyard!