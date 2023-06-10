Location!! Amenities!! Storage!! Motivated Seller? You bet!! Welcome home to this Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in the amenity rich neighborhood of The Farm at Ingleside!!! The home is just steps away from the community pool, fitness center, and playground. Enjoy a stroll through nature on the numerous walking trails that are located throughout the community. Enjoy your morning coffee on either the adorable front porch, or covered back patio. This beautiful home has a large island with plenty of space for cooking prep and socializing. It has a beautiful open floorplan that allows you to see the dining area, living room, and out onto the covered back patio. The large primary bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room and 2 other bedrooms are located on the main level with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, large loft, and tons of extra storage space on the upper level. In the two car garage you will find even more storage with a hidden nook all the way in the back wall.