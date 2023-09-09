**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Absolutely stunning home just 10 minutes from Lake Norman. This luxurious home exudes elegance & is perfect for hosting! Welcome into an inviting open floor plan! Living room w/ cozy fireplace flows seamlessly to gourmet chefs kitchen and breakfast nook. Entire home flooded with natural light! Kitchen has double ovens, a gas cooktop, and an expansive island/breakfast bar for additional seating. Also has access to full pantry and butlers pantry as a coffee bar area or serving spot leading to formal dining room w/ coffered ceiling. Full bed & bath on main level great for guests or main level office. Upstairs is an oversized loft great for media area or play space. Spa-like primary suite is a DREAM! Tray ceilings plus private sitting area & spacious bathroom attached. Walk-in shower, a soaking bathtub, dual vanities plus large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & full hall bath for family PLUS incredible community amenities (pool, clubhouse, fitness center). A MUST SEE!