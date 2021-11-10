The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new traditional homes in Iron Station, NC. This community is surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is near Uptown Charlotte, home to an international airport and just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette and fitness center. Your family can enjoy a dip in the zero-entry pool or swim laps up to 5 lanes, while having a cookout at the pavilion with grill area. Also coming future tot lot and walking trails. This amazing new community offers a wide range of 1-2 story floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this new hidden gem.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $500,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute, will be the sight of a major car meet S…
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.