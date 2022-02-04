4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $539,000

Situated on 4.1 quiet acres with natural vegetation and hardwood trees, this country home offers privacy and space for entertaining. The open floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, mud room, storage, and full walkout basement. Located off the kitchen is an entertaining deck with a charming view of the property. The master bedroom has a private deck and adjoining bathroom. The energy efficient GEO-thermal HVAC provide this home with affordable climate control. The private driveway leads to a 2,100 square foot 3 bay garage with loft storage. This is a car enthusiast dream and there is plenty of additional room for your RV. This home is the perfect escape from the city, all while being a short drive to Charlotte and Gastonia.