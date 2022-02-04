Situated on 4.1 quiet acres with natural vegetation and hardwood trees, this country home offers privacy and space for entertaining. The open floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, mud room, storage, and full walkout basement. Located off the kitchen is an entertaining deck with a charming view of the property. The master bedroom has a private deck and adjoining bathroom. The energy efficient GEO-thermal HVAC provide this home with affordable climate control. The private driveway leads to a 2,100 square foot 3 bay garage with loft storage. This is a car enthusiast dream and there is plenty of additional room for your RV. This home is the perfect escape from the city, all while being a short drive to Charlotte and Gastonia.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 16-22.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.