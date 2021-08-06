This stunning home is situated on a large, private lot in a very desirable neighborhood in the Iron Station community. Upon entering this impressive home you are greeted with an abundance of natural light with highly desired features that include an open-concept living room, kitchen and dining area with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, plantation shutters, and a cozy window seat overlooking the private backyard. The main level includes the primary suite, dual walk-in closets & a roomy owners bath. Completing the first floor are 3 guest bedrooms and an additional full Bath and a half bath. Upstairs includes a bonus room, workout room, office/bedroom and full bath. Walk out to a covered patio overlooking private backyard/firepit, with an additional 300 sf heated/cooled building with a half bath. This structure has unlimited possibilities for recreational and hobbies.
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $539,900
