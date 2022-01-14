4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $549,500

Amazing home, Amazing property, Amazing location! You don’t want to miss this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath wonderful family home situated on almost 2 private acres on a cul-de-sac in a small neighborhood. It has everything your family needs and more, plus you’ll want to check out the master suite on the main level with its own private deck! This fabulous home has low Lincoln County taxes, yet is a quick drive to Charlotte, Denver, Lincolnton and Gastonia and is located in the desirable East Lincoln school district. Relax and smell your coffee as you sit on one of your decks, listening to the birds while gazing into the woods beyond...