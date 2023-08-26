Better than new and so many upgrades in this Hampshire C plan! Entire inside has been professionally painted! Some light fixtures have been replaced and the custom built closet organizers in the primary by Closets by Design, make great use of space. Sellers did a ton of upgrades when they built from the flooring to the quartz countertops to the primary shower, you name it, they thought of it! The walk in pantry and butlers pantry make a dream kitchen even more appealing! The bedroom downstairs is perfect for parent(s) visiting or a playroom for the little ones! A drop zone for organizing at garage door. The oversized laundry room can handle even the largest of families laundry. Stamped concrete patio overlooking one of the best lots in the neighborhood, backing up to woods. Easy access to Hwy 16, Lake Norman boating access areas, Sally's Recreational facility, local breweries, dining, shopping, uptown Charlotte, airport...location at it's best!