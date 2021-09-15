 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $579,900

Beautiful, well-maintained home, located on a cul-de-sac street, which sits on over three private acres with trails and property boarding a creek. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with abundant natural light, neutral paint and wide plank hardwood floors. Kitchen features white cabinets, plentiful storage, stainless appliances, an island with seating and adjacent breakfast area. Living and family rooms provide perfect spaces for relaxing and entertaining. Primary bedroom on main with walk-in closet and renovated ensuite, which includes a tile surround shower, dual sinks with granite countertops and tile floor. Upstairs offers a bedroom, bathroom, flex room and oversized bonus. Partially finished walkout basement provides endless possibilities. Garage is fully insulated and dry walled with epoxy floors and a new mini split system. Large back deck, patio, 12x20 Amish built shed and Jacuzzi hot tub make it easy to enjoy the great outdoors. No HOA.

