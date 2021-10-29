Enjoy the peace and tranquility that exudes from the estate-like property. Situated on almost 8 acres in Lincoln county, this renovated home offers over 4700 SF of heated living space. Originally a 1960s 3 bedroom ranch with a full basement, this home has been renovated from top to bottom. Purchased in 2006, the current owners upgraded the beds & baths and created a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage. They also added an addition that made a dining area, screen in porch, family room, master bedroom, master bathroom, walk-in closet, bonus room over the garage and a bathroom, back hallway, and another bathroom! The current owners also added a 3 stall barn with a large open area and tack room in 2012. The workshop was updated with a new metal roof in 2012, interior wall paneling, and a new garage door in 2020. There is plenty of room on this property to make your dreams of country living come true! Don’t miss this one! Wow! Contact Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990 www.mooresvillerealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $795,000
