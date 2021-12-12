 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $150,000

This charming, cozy home is in the wonderful area of Royal Oaks. It's less than a 10 minute drive from downtown Kannapolis where you can find many places to eat and things to do and less than a 15 minute to Concord Mills. There is a shop in the backyard hooked up to power. Home is being sold as-is, it needs some TLC and the price reflects this. Please do not enter room on the main floor next to the bathroom, on the left. The home needs crawlspace and flooring work done in the main bedroom. Please ask your Agent for the estimate we have provided.

