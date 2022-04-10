 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $198,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $198,000

Location! Location! This home is located within walking distance to downtown Kannapolis, restaurants, brewery, retail stores and CannonBaller Stadium. This property needs some TLC to make it the home of your dreams. It has lots of potential. Can be 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a dining room. Being sold "As Is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...