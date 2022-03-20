4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $199,900

Lovely bungalow style home located within a short distance to Kannapolis shops and restaurants. Main level offers master bedroom with lots of natural light and a secondary bedroom. Spacious kitchen with dining area off kitchen. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms but the upstairs is not heated or cooled. Large fenced in back yard for entertaining and relaxing. Out front you can enjoy the large, covered porch. Schedule a showing to come check out this great home and make it yours.