New Construction minutes from revitalized downtown Kannapolis! 4 bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with spacious kitchen and great room. Kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout and upgraded carpet in home. Large master bedroom and bath. Oversized driveway, 2-10 Builder Warranty to be conveyed at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
Space Galore! Expect to be impressed with this very nice and roomy 4 bedroom home on over an acre on low traffic street next to cul du sac loc…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…