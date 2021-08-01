 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $275,000

This completely renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home: New Roof, New HVAC, New Water heater, New Kitchen cabinets, New Granite counter tops, New Laminate wood flooring, New carpet in bedrooms, New showers, New Vanities, New plumbing Fixtures, New lightning, New ceiling fans, New electrical outlets & switches, New deck, fresh paint through out home. Established neighborhood in a great location minutes away from downtown Kannapolis or I-85. Don't let this one get away! Kirk Hanson CK Select Real Estate kirk@ckselectrealestate.com (704)788-2255 www.ckselectrealestate.com

